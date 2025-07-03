HAPPENING THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, July 3rd-6th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — It's the Fourth of July Holiday Weekend, which means many events are happening to celebrate America's Birthday. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Thursday, July 3rd-Sunday, July 6th.

Big Bend:

South Georgia:

Annual Independence Day Celebration in Bainbridge: July 4th, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Earle May Boat Basin. There will be activities for kids, food, live entertainment, and more. This is free and open to the public.

Independence Day Fireworks in Valdosta: July 4th, beginning at 9:15 p.m. Organizers say the best view is on the Valdosta Mall side of I-75 between exits 16 and 18.

Independence Day Fireworks in Thomasville: July 4th, beginning at 9:30 p.m. at Remington Park. All are welcome.

Valdosta 5K: July 4th at 7:30 a.m. off Baytree Road. Registration ends July 3rd at 3:00 p.m. All proceeds benefit Valdosta State University's Cross Country Programs.

Growing Grady Farmer's Market: July 5th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Davis Park. There will be handmade and home-grown products available for purchase.

Grady Getdown Concert Series: July 5th, beginning at 4:00 p.m. off N Board St. Come out and enjoy some music while supporting local vendors.

