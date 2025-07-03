Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HAPPENING THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, July 3rd-6th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — It's the Fourth of July Holiday Weekend, which means many events are happening to celebrate America's Birthday. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Thursday, July 3rd-Sunday, July 6th.

Big Bend:

Fourth of July Celebrations:

Other events:

  • Tallahassee Cars & Coffee: July 5th at 8:00-10:00 a.m. at Glory Days. This happens every first Saturday of the month. All makes, models, and cars are welcome at this family-friendly event.
  • US 5K, 10K, 15K, and Half Marathon in Tallahassee: July 5th, beginning at 8:00 a.m. at Miccosukee Greenway. Registration is still open; there will not be on-site registration. Packet pickup starts 30 minutes before the race and ends 10 minutes before the race starts.
  • Tallahassee Farmers' Market: July 5th from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. off Kerry Forest Parkway. There will be a variety of fresh and local produce and goods.
  • Downtown Market: July 5th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be among dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
  • Live Oaks Makers Market: July 5th from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. off Howard St. There will be live music, handcrafted jewelry, home décor, art, baked goods, and more.
  • "The Day After" First Friday in Tallahassee: July 5th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Railroad Square. Come out and enjoy local art, food, music, and community vibes.

South Georgia:

Fourth of July Celebrations:

Other events:

  • Valdosta 5K: July 4th at 7:30 a.m. off Baytree Road. Registration ends July 3rd at 3:00 p.m. All proceeds benefit Valdosta State University's Cross Country Programs.
  • Growing Grady Farmer's Market: July 5th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Davis Park. There will be handmade and home-grown products available for purchase.
  • Grady Getdown Concert Series: July 5th, beginning at 4:00 p.m. off N Board St. Come out and enjoy some music while supporting local vendors.

