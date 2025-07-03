HAPPENING THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND: Events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, July 3rd-6th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — It's the Fourth of July Holiday Weekend, which means many events are happening to celebrate America's Birthday. Below are some events happening around the Big Bend and South Georgia, Thursday, July 3rd-Sunday, July 6th.
Big Bend:
Fourth of July Celebrations:
- Capital City Band of TSC Patriotic Concert: July 3rd at 7:15 p.m. at Tallahassee Senior Center. Admission is $5 for those 12 and up. Those 11 and under are free. On July 4th, there will be a free concert at The Maguire Center at Westminster Oaks beginning at 10:00 a.m.
- Tallahassee Kiwanis Firecracker 5K and Sparkler 1-Mile: July 4th at 7:30 a.m. at Cascades Park. You're encouraged to bring your family and friends for Tallahassee's largest Independence Day kickoff event.
- Ragans Family Campground Fourth of July Weekend Celebration in Madison: July 4th-6th. There are several events, including children's activities, set up throughout the weekend. Fireworks will be held on Friday.
- St. Marks 4th of July Celebration in Wakulla County: July 4th from 4:00-10:00 p.m. in Downtown St. Marks. There will be food, vendors, and of course, fireworks.
- Perry's 4th of July Celebration: July 4th from 4:00-9:30 p.m. at Rosehead Park. There will be fireworks, live music, food, family fun, and more. You're encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Admission is free, and all are welcome.
- Stars, Stripes & Splash Bash in Tallahassee: July 4th from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at Tallahassee 1st Seventh Day Adventist Church. There will be a water slide, games, food, face painting, and much more. Admission is free, and all are welcome.
- Celebrate America in Tallahassee: July 4th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Tom Brown Park. There will be live music from different bands, food trucks, kid activities, and fireworks. Attendees are also welcome to pack a picnic. This event is free and open to the public.
Other events:
- Tallahassee Cars & Coffee: July 5th at 8:00-10:00 a.m. at Glory Days. This happens every first Saturday of the month. All makes, models, and cars are welcome at this family-friendly event.
- US 5K, 10K, 15K, and Half Marathon in Tallahassee: July 5th, beginning at 8:00 a.m. at Miccosukee Greenway. Registration is still open; there will not be on-site registration. Packet pickup starts 30 minutes before the race and ends 10 minutes before the race starts.
- Tallahassee Farmers' Market: July 5th from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. off Kerry Forest Parkway. There will be a variety of fresh and local produce and goods.
- Downtown Market: July 5th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Ponce De Leon Park. There will be among dozens of local artists, craft vendors, and food trucks.
- Live Oaks Makers Market: July 5th from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. off Howard St. There will be live music, handcrafted jewelry, home décor, art, baked goods, and more.
- "The Day After" First Friday in Tallahassee: July 5th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Railroad Square. Come out and enjoy local art, food, music, and community vibes.
South Georgia:
Fourth of July Celebrations:
- Annual Independence Day Celebration in Bainbridge: July 4th, beginning at 6:00 p.m. at Earle May Boat Basin. There will be activities for kids, food, live entertainment, and more. This is free and open to the public.
- Independence Day Fireworks in Valdosta: July 4th, beginning at 9:15 p.m. Organizers say the best view is on the Valdosta Mall side of I-75 between exits 16 and 18.
- Independence Day Fireworks in Thomasville: July 4th, beginning at 9:30 p.m. at Remington Park. All are welcome.
Other events:
- Valdosta 5K: July 4th at 7:30 a.m. off Baytree Road. Registration ends July 3rd at 3:00 p.m. All proceeds benefit Valdosta State University's Cross Country Programs.
- Growing Grady Farmer's Market: July 5th from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at Davis Park. There will be handmade and home-grown products available for purchase.
- Grady Getdown Concert Series: July 5th, beginning at 4:00 p.m. off N Board St. Come out and enjoy some music while supporting local vendors.
Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.
Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.