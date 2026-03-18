HAPPENING NOW: West Kelly Road in Tallahassee closed due to an active fire, per LCSO

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says West Kelly Road is currently closed due to an active fire.

In a Facebook post, they say emergency crews are on scene working to contain the fire.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes to allow first responders to perform their duties safely.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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