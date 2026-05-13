HAPPENING NOW: TPD investigates early morning fatal shooting on West Tharpe Street

TALLAHASSEE, FL — A man is dead after an early morning shooting on Wednesday, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.

TPD says it happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of West Tharpe Street. They say once on scene, they learned the victim had been taken to the corner of 7th Ave and Monroe Street. Life-saving measures were attempted, but were unsuccessful, and he died at the scene.

TPD says this remains an open and active investigation, and updates will be provided as more details become available.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information to call 850-891-4200. You may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 850-574-TIPS.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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