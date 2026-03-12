HAPPENING NOW: Power outages reported across Big Bend and South Georgia following severe weather

Following Thursday morning storms, several power outages are being reported across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Below is a list of utility companies you can report to, as well as a live link to power outages by county.

Big Bend:

City of Tallahassee customers

Talquin customers

Duke Energy customers

Leon County: Customers click here

Gadsden County: Customers click here

Wakulla County: Customers click here

Jefferson County: Customers click here

Taylor County: Customers click here

Madison County: Customers click here

Hamilton County: Customers click here

Suwannee County: Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative customers

Lafayette County: Customers click here

South Georgia:

All Georgia residents are to report outages to Georgia Power.

