HAPPENING NOW: Power outages reported across Big Bend and South Georgia following severe weather

Following Thursday morning storms, several power outages are being reported across the Big Bend and South Georgia.
Below is a list of utility companies you can report to, as well as a live link to power outages by county.
Big Bend:
Leon County: Customers click here
Gadsden County: Customers click here
Wakulla County: Customers click here
Jefferson County: Customers click here
Taylor County: Customers click here
Madison County: Customers click here
Hamilton County: Customers click here
Suwannee County: Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative customers
Lafayette County: Customers click here
South Georgia:
All Georgia residents are to report outages to Georgia Power.
