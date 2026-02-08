HAPPENING NOW: Perry police seek armed murder suspect who fled convenience store shooting

PERRY, FL — The Perry Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating Ulysses Woodfaulk Jr., who is wanted for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

WOODFAULK PICTURED BELOW:

Perry PD

Perry PD says Woodfaulk was last seen fleeing on foot from Choo Choos Convenience Store at 1610 S Byron Butler Parkway following a fatal shooting.

Police warn that Woodfaulk is armed with a handgun and has a violent history. He is considered extremely dangerous, and authorities are urging the public not to approach him.

Anyone who sees him or knows his location should call 911 immediately or contact Det. Sgt. Jamin Cephus at 850-843-5071 or Perry Police Department at 850-584-5121.

