HAPPENING NOW: Grady County Sheriff's Office on manhunt in the Spence Community, asks public to stay inside

GRADY COUNTY, GA — Multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene of an active crime scene investigation in the Spence Community in Grady County on Wednesday, per the Grady County Sheriff's Office.

In a Facebook post, they're asking the public is asked to be on the lookout for William Shane Allen (pictured below), who was last seen wearing a turquoise shirt. GCSO says anyone who sees Allen should not approach him and should call 911 immediately.

Grady County Sheriff's Office

GCSO is telling residents to avoid the following roadways until further notice:



Stagecoach Road

Macedonia Road

If you are in the area, law enforcement is asking you to take the following precautions:

Avoid the area if possible.

Remain inside your home or business if you are nearby.

Do not approach Allen if seen.

Call 911 immediately with any information regarding his whereabouts.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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