Governor Ron DeSantis holds presser in Tallahassee Tuesday honoring former FSU Football Coach Bobby Bowden

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Tallahassee. It's in regard to Senate Bill 628 that provides honorary designations of certain transportation facilities in specified counties and a specified municipality.

Two of those designations are in our area:



“President John Thrasher Memorial Boulevard” — part of College Avenue in Leon County

“Bobby Bowden Tallahassee International Airport” — designates the Tallahassee airport by that honorary name, notwithstanding statute

WATCH COVERAGE BELOW:

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