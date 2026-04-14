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Governor Ron DeSantis holds presser in Tallahassee Tuesday honoring former FSU Football Coach Bobby Bowden

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Stefan Roberts, WTXL ABC 27
desantis presser 4142026
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TALLAHASSEE, FL — Governor Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference in Tallahassee. It's in regard to Senate Bill 628 that provides honorary designations of certain transportation facilities in specified counties and a specified municipality.

Two of those designations are in our area:

  • “President John Thrasher Memorial Boulevard” — part of College Avenue in Leon County
  • “Bobby Bowden Tallahassee International Airport” — designates the Tallahassee airport by that honorary name, notwithstanding statute

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