Hamilton County Sheriff's Office mourns the passing of Sheriff J. Harrell Reid after a life of service

HAMILTON COUNTY, FL — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of Sheriff J. Harrell Reid, who passed away on April 23, 2026.

In a release on Facebook, the sheriff's office says it extends its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community members mourning Reid's passing. Officials said Reid dedicated his life to public service and to the protection and well-being of the citizens he served.

"Sheriff J. Harrell Reid was a respected leader and a true public servant who devoted many years to serving his community with integrity and dedication. On behalf of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, we extend our heartfelt prayers and condolences to his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. His service and legacy will always be remembered," Sheriff Brian S. Creech said.

The sheriff's office is asking the public to keep the Reid family and all who served alongside him in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

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