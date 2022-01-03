Hamilton County man dies in vehicle accident on Saturday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — One man is dead after an accident in Hamilton County Saturday evening.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a sport utility vehicle driven by a man along with two passengers was traveling westbound on Mill Street approaching the intersection of County Road-135.

A pickup truck was traveling southbound on County Road-135 and approaching the intersection of Mill Street.

The FHP reports the SUV failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection that regulated westbound traffic.

The two vehicles entered the intersection at the same time.

The front of the pickup truck collided with the right side of the SUV.

The SUV overturned and the driver of the SUV, a 34-year-old man from White Springs, was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two passengers in the SUV, both under the age of 10 and from White Springs, reportedly did not sustain injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, age 74 of White Springs, reportedly did not sustain injuries.