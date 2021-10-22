'Halloween Symphony Spooktacular' returns to Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra has been inspiring people with great music for decades and their "Spooktacular" Halloween symphony is just a taste of what they bring to the community.

The "Halloween Symphony Spooktacular" is a free orchestral concert on Oct. 29 where everyone gets a head start on their spooky activities.

This is the sixth Spooktacular and TSO general manager Mary Kelsay said the event is a perfect way to get the community listening to a new sound.

"It's an opportunity for a broader audience to experience the symphony. It's absolutely free, open to the public," said Kelsay. "It's family and it lets us show another side to the orchestra that you know we play fun music. Like we're playing 'Thriller' and Ghostbusters and a couple of classical things so it kind of lets us show a different side to what a symphony orchestra can do."

All ages are encouraged to dress up in their costumes and enjoy food trucks, games and trick or treating at a variety of booths throughout Cascades Park.

TSO has also incorporated photo booths and an instrument petting zoo for all to explore.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. on Oct. 29 so grab a seat in the theater or bring a blanket and enjoy the sounds of your Halloween-themed favorites.

It cost nothing to have some spooky fun, but donations are always welcomed.

For more information head to Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra's website.