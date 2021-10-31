Halloween offers more treats than tricks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Happy Halloween!

Sunday will begin with grey and gloomy skies. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with a noticeable breeze out of the north. Temperatures will warm into the low 70s. The evening will have more treats than tricks as the thermometer "ghouls into the 60s.

Did you know:

- The warmest Halloween recorded in Tallahassee happened five years ago. Temperatures soared to a hot 90F.

- The most frigid temperature ever recorded in Tallahassee on Halloween was back in 1930 with a low of 30F.

What about Monday?

No issues as you hit the roads Monday morning. It will begin chilly once again. Expect a mix of sun & clouds during the day with milder air settling in during the afternoon.

