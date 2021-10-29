Halloween is back on Beard Street following last year's hiatus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The doorbell: it's a sound every homeowner will hear a lot of Sunday.

"It's grown from about 300 to 2500 people,"says Jim Pfost, a homeowner on Beard Street.

He's one of the many who decked out their front lawns for Halloween. It's a tradition Pfost says he looks forward to every year.

"This year we expect it to be a lot better but not full-fledged like it was two years ago."

The pandemic sidelined last year's festivities. Now, you'll find plenty of graveyards, skeletons, and eight-legged creatures that go bump in the night. Beard street is eerily quiet right now. Homeowner Pam Ricco says that will change Halloween night.

"When we first got here we heard it was a crazy fun Halloween time and we didn't believe it until Halloween and it was a crazy fun time. There was a ton of people."

With a ton of trick-or-treaters comes a lot of candy.

"Halloween candy costs us $100 every year and just the decorations...we add a little bit every year."