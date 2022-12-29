Halisi Africa hosts Kwanzaa celebration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Kwanzaa started on Monday, Dec. 26, and Halisi Africa is giving locals a chance to celebrate and learn more about the holiday. For $15 you get an afro fusion meal from their regular menu and a non-alcoholic drink. There’s also a discussion about what Kwanzaa is and a group activity.

We spoke with manager, Bryan Shaw, who says they decided to do the event this way after one of their regular groups made a large reservation for the holiday.

“Kwanzaa isn’t something that a lot of people celebrate anymore," Shaw explained. "It’s something that is really family, exclusive to small groups. I think they might celebrate it up north more than they do down south. But this group in particular is a white family, so they always enjoy learning about it. They’ve told me many times this is something I didn’t know before.”

If you’d like to celebrate Kwanzaa with Halisi Africa you can get your tickets on Eventbrite. They have events tonight through the 30th that go from 7 to 9 pm.