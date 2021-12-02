'Halftime Game' commercial to feature Florida A&M Marching 100

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Marching bands from two historically Black universities are being featured in a new PepsiCo TV commercial.

Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South and Florida A&M University’s Marching 100 are highlighted in a 60-second spot called “The Halftime Game.”

The ad runs Saturday on ESPN 2 during the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game. It will air across SWAC media, including on ABC, during the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 18.

PepsiCo says the $3 million ad is part of a more than $570 million commitment by the company over the next five years for its “Racial Equality Journey” announced in 2020.