Habitat for Humanity of the Big Bend holds annual Festival of Trees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Habitat for Humanity of the Big Bend is getting the Christmas trees out early this year for a good cause.

Saturday afternoon, Habitat celebrated their annual Festival of Trees at Goodwood Museum and opened up bidding for trees donated by businesses across Tallahassee.

Antoine Wright says the fundraiser helps them continue their Habitat for Humanity programs throughout the year, much needed for homeowners during the ongoing pandemic.

"I think coming off the pandemic like we have been, I think we have the idea of stay at home," said Wright. "One of the great benefits of the folks that have gone through our program is that they had a home to stay in. That is a privilege and a blessing a lot of folks didn't have. A lot of folks out there are experiencing homelessness and near homelessness and with the pandemic and the economic downturn, that need has been greater for most people in most communities."

Habitat for Humanity says one of the ways you can help this holiday season is by donating to their home program or donating your time as a volunteer.