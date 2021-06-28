Habitat for Humanity making affordable housing happen

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two Tallahassee families came home today...for the first time. They, along with Big Bend Habitat for Humanity and the City of Tallahassee, have been working hard since January to make it happen. Habitat for Humanity is making housing affordable, giving families a 30-year mortgage with zero percent interest. City employees, many from the Tallahassee Police Department, volunteered to help build the new houses. And, the families took part in the construction as well, making it even more special.

Shalanda Sharpe, new homeowner and mother of one, said "I just want to thank God for this opportunity once again I mean it's just a blessing and we greatly appreciate all of the people who volunteered to help us to get where we are today."

Crystal Jackson, mom to two kids and new homeowner, said "we worked hard for this and it took us awhile but we're here now and our house is ready so we're ready to move in we're very excited."

Habitat for Humanity builds ten houses every year in Tallahassee. They're always looking for volunteers and donations.