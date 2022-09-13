Gun found at Leon High School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Leon County Sheriff's Office confirmed a gun was found and confiscated at Leon High School Tuesday.

Leon High Principal Michael Bryan sent an email to parents to alert them to the situation and confirmed that "no threats of any kind were involved and the campus is now secure."

Based on LCSO reports, this is the third incident of a gun found on campus.

On Aug. 26, a 14-year-old was in possession of a gun at Gene Cox Stadium.

Another incident was reported Sept. 9 when a 15-year-old student was arrested for possession of a firearm and possession of cannabis.