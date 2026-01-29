Gulf Specimen Marine Lab working to protect cold-stunned sea turtles

The Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea is working to protect cold-stunned sea turtles as water temperatures drop below 50 degrees this week.

The lab says they've received their first round of turtles Wednesday afternoon, and they expect more than 1,000 turtles will require care this season.

They say they've installed heating systems in their fibropapillomatosis tanks and added new lighting to make sure the animals get the proper care.

We told you about the lab's preparations earlier this month.

Due to the lab's current sea turtle hospital, the FWC's mobile unit set up a temporary home for turtles during cold snaps.

Workers can bring turtles to the tanks and slowly raise its temperature back to normal. Then they'll release them back into the water once it warms up again.

"If we have these tanks already ready, and we're already running a fully independent system with our sea turtle hospital, then we can be ready in a moment's notice. You know, any day the cold snap comes, we're ready to rescue those turtles and house them," Rehab Coordinator Hunter Eichler told us earlier this month.

The lab says they're still raising money for their new sea turtle hospital which will help them provide emergency care for the turtles.

They're trying to raise $50,000 for the new hospital facility. You can donate to their cause here.

The lab says they will share updates in the days to come about their cold-stun response.

