Gubernatorial candidate Fishback holds backyard rally in Tallahassee Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Investor and gubernatorial candidate James Fishback met with neighbors in Tallahassee during a backyard rally Thursday.

The rally happened on Prince Street.

Neighbors crowded the lawn to meet the investor, who is running for governor as a Republican.

During the rally, Fishback took questions and shared some of his goals for the state, including taxing people who move to Florida, raising tuition for international students, divesting money from foreign countries, and investing in healthcare and education programs.

Fishback has also pledged to eliminate property taxes and is also eyeing reforms for H-1B visas.

Dozens of neighbors attended Thursday's event.

It preceded Fishback's appearance at the State Capitol earlier in the day where he announced he was searching for a lieutenant governor candidate. He says he will make his pick on Easter Sunday.

Fishback is running for governor as a Republican and is a long-shot bid in an already crowded field which includes Trump-endorsed Congressman Byron Donalds and Lieutenant Governor Jay Collins.

Fishback received criticism shortly after launching his campaign after he referred to Congressman Donalds, who is black, as a "slave."

Donalds' chief campaign strategist responded at the time saying, “Byron Donalds will be Florida’s next governor because he is the proven conservative fighter endorsed by President Trump.“ He added, "Anyone running against him is an anti-Trump RINO and will get crushed in the Republican primary.”

