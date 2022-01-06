Grumpy's Diner in Madison to be featured on 'Restaurant: Impossible' TV show

MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — The popular Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible" is coming to Grumpy's Diner in Madison, according to a Facebook event page posted by the show's host.

The show is featuring the diner which is having its grand re-opening on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. Production for the show is offering people the chance to be one of the first patrons to see the newly renovated space.

"If you are interested in making a reservation for their grand re-opening, please email the Restaurant: Impossible production at reservationsimpossible@gmail.com by Jan. 25 at 12 p.m. (PST)," the Facebook event post said. "Please use the following in your subject line: 2005 GRUMPY'S DINER ON MAIN RESERVATIONS."

Production will not cover the cost of the meal, with customers being responsible for their own bill. The event is first-come, first-serve and not everyone who responds will get a table, according to the Facebook post.

In the email, include your contact information (full name, email address, cell number) your party size (number of people at your table) and the names of the people in your party. Guests under the age of 8 years old will not be allowed.

To keep others safe, production said that all guests will be required to take a COVID-19 test before dining and masks must be worn at all times aside from when food service begins.

The show is described on IMDb as, "Turning around a failing restaurant is a daunting challenge under the best of circumstances. Attempting to do it in just two days with only $10,000 may be impossible, but that's exactly what Chef Robert Irvine sets out to do in his new Food Network show, Restaurant: Impossible."

For more information about the event, click here.