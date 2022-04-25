Group walks lake Ella, raises awareness for Autism

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friends, family and the community gathered for the second annual Jessica's Journey Walk for Autism at Lake Ella Sunday.

The one lap walk around the park is meant to raise awareness for people like Jessica Pierrrelus who is nuero-diverse.

Pierrelus says they used to do walks like this with bigger organizations, but after COVID-19 shut down larger gatherings, she said that they wanted to do their own awareness walk. Something she said her entire family enjoys.

"Just bringing more awareness, more education to make sure we are inclusive to everyone and understanding that autism is not necessarily a disability, it's just a difference," siad And if you have a true village to help you navigate your way along that journey, it makes it a lot easier. "