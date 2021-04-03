Group helps keep Tallahassee moving during pandemic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The O-B Fit/Mega Ace Challenge group has been encouraging people to walk between 45 and 100 miles per month.

O'Neil Brown and Vaughn Wilson said since being started last year, the group now has more than 6-thousand participants across the country.

"Health is wealth," said Brown. "With good health, we can accomplish a great amount of things. And if we can't be healthy from within, we're going to be a statistic. So it's better we be an asset, rather than be an at risk."

Vaughn and Brown were both honored by the Mayor's office this week for their efforts in helping Tallahassee healthy, a group that Mayor John Dailey is also a part of.