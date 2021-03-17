Group donates 13,000 pounds of fresh grouper, red snapper to Second Harvest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A special delivery arrived at Second Harvest Wednesday morning. A truck dropped off 13,000 pounds of Red Snapper and Grouper fillets at the food bank.

The donation is worth about $20,000. It's all thanks to North Florida fishermen and members of the Gulf of Mexico Reef Fish Shareholders' Alliance.

It started after the group signed up for a grant through "Catch Together." Their goal is to help put fishermen back on the water while also feeding those in need. Second Harvest said they're grateful to soon be able to offer more variety to people.

"To actually have frozen, fresh fish is wildly unusual for our foodbank so this is a great opportunity for us," said Second Harvest of the Big Bend CEO Monique Van Pelt. "Most of the fish that comes in is canned so this is really exciting for us."

The fish are also individually-wrapped, making it easier for distribution to families.

"Fishing is hard work," said Fish for America USA President Jim Zurbrick. "So it wasn't any easier going to catch these fish, but it is a little easier to cope with everything knowing that folks are going to appreciate what we've done."