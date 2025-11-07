Griffin Middle School student arrested for having weapon on campus Thursday

Deputies arrested a Griffin Middle School student who they say was carrying a weapon on school grounds.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says school administrators received a tip that the student may have had a firearm in his backpack. School resource officers and administrators later searched the student's backpack and found a metal BB gun.

Deputies then arrested the student and charged the 12-year-old with Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on School Grounds. They transported the student to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.