Griffin Middle School student arrested for having weapon on campus Thursday

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says the 12-year-old was carrying a BB gun inside a backpack
Deputies arrested a Griffin Middle School student who they say was carrying a weapon on school grounds.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says school administrators received a tip that the student may have had a firearm in his backpack. School resource officers and administrators later searched the student's backpack and found a metal BB gun.

Deputies then arrested the student and charged the 12-year-old with Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on School Grounds. They transported the student to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

