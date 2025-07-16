Gretna unveils new mini-pumper fire truck on Wednesday during special ceremony

GRETNA, FL (WTXL) — A new fire truck is rolling into service in Gretna, and city leaders say it's a major upgrade for emergency response.



The new truck was revealed on Wednesday during a special ceremony. The mini-pumper is designed to speed up response times during fires and emergencies

Officials say the vehicle and its modern equipment could help improve the city's ISO rating.

Watch the video to hear from Gretna's fire chief on what this means for the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A special ceremony in Gretna today marked a big step for public safety, as city and state leaders unveiled a new mini-pumper fire truck.

The state-of-the-art vehicle is designed to improve response times and boost the city's emergency readiness.

"We're all here today to celebrate the addition of a new piece of fire apparatus. This new mini pumper you see behind us provides us with a quick response capability. We’ll be able to get on scene faster. It'll also help not ISO rating, yeah, newer equipment, and not just the apparatus, but the equipment that's on it. Coupled with the training of our firefighters and those that are responding, we feel confident we're gonna have a lower ISO rating during the next review, and we’re very excited about that," said Gretna Fire Chief Daniel Hunter.

The ceremony included a traditional "push-in"—a firefighting rite of passage—welcoming the truck to the frontlines of Gretna's emergency response team.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.