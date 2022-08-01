Great Georgia Pollinator Census family fun event to take place in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The University of Georgia Cooperative Extension's Great Georgia Pollinator Census is set to take place in Thomasville on August 19 and August 20, allowing Georgia residents to assist in insect pollination research in the state.

The University of Georgia (UGA) hosted event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on both days, allowing participants to count how many pollinators they observe from their favorite pollinator plant in the Pebble Hill Kitchen Garden for 15 minutes.

The participants' count data will be submitted onto the census website by Pebble Hill staff.

According to Pebble Hill Plantation, 436 new sustainable pollinator gardens were created as part of the project and the data collected for the pollinator census is being used by UGA researchers for pollination economic valuation studies.

The Pollinator Census' goal is to continue educating GA citizens and increasing the amount of participants and pollinator habitat.

Participation is free for guests of all ages and are advised to wear appropriate clothing for warm weather and bring plenty of water.

Parking will be available at the Pebble Hill Learning Center, across from the Kitchen Garden.

If interested in exploring the rest of Pebble Hill's grounds, visit the Pebble Hill Visitors' Center to purchase grounds tour tickets.

For more information, visit www.pebblehill.com or call (229) 226-2344.