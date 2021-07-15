Grand Jury says April officer-involved shooting during hostage situation was justified

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Grand Jury released its ruling Thursday in the officer-involved shooting during the hostage situation at Valencia Drive apartments in April.

The Jury said the use of force in this incident was a justifiable use of deadly force and thus lawful under the provisions of Florida Statutes Sections 843 and 776.

The Grand Jury heard testimony from FDLE Inspector Ronald Gilligan, an expert on law enforcement's use of force training and protocols as well as the investigator of this shooting incident, Investigator Dan Warren.

Witnesses including Officers Robert Amos and Sergeant Donnie Glunt, who was struck by a vehicle driven by the male suspect when he fled from law enforcement minutes before the shooting.

Civilian victims also testified and reviewed video secretly recorded during their ordeal.

The Jury also reviewed multiple officer body-camera recordings, including law enforcement's earlier interaction with the suspects, the escape of one hostage and rescue of another, and the shooting incident itself.

Released court documents describe the hostage situation inside a Valencia Drive apartment before police surrounded it and ultimately shot and killed a fleeing suspect.

Valerie Hatton, the female suspect, is facing murder, armed robbery, burglary and kidnapping charges in connection with a hostage situation that unfolded after the suspect fled a traffic stop. He was shot by police after jumping out of a second-story window and pointing a gun at an officer trying to stop him, according to the court documents.

The probable cause was approved by State Attorney Jack Campbell.

The full summation of the court documents revealing a detailed description of the events leading up to and during the hostage situation can be read by clicking here.

The Grand Jury's full redacted report is available below.

REDACTED No True Bill Presentment 7-15-2021 Officer Involved Shooting of Raheem Reeder by WTXL ABC27 on Scribd