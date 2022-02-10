Watch
Grand jury expected to be called in Diaz-Johnston case

Diaz-Johnston found dead Jan. 8
Tallahassee Police Department
Jorge Diaz-Johnston
TPD: Missing Tallahassee man found dead at landfill in Jackson County
Posted at 6:17 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 18:17:35-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The homicide case of Jorge Diaz-Johnson appears to be heading to a grand jury.

A spokesperson with the Tallahassee Police Department confirmed to WTXL ABC 27 on Thursday afternoon that the case would be going to a grand jury.

An official from the State Attorney’s Office in Leon County did not confirm nor deny if a grand jury would be called in the case citing confidentiality.

The official with the state attorney’s office added that it continues to work with the Tallahassee Police Department on the case.

Diaz-Johnston, age 54, was reported missing by the Tallahassee Police Department on Jan. 8.

According to a Jan. 1`3 press release by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Diaz-Johnston's body was found Jan. 8 in a landfill in Jackson County.

The case has been investigated as a homicide.

