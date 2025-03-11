Grady County student found with knife on school bus Tuesday morning

GRADY COUNTY, GA — On Tuesday, March 11, Grady County School District announced a student was found with a knife while on a school bus during the morning hours.

School officials say they were made aware of the situation and that the middle school-aged student was turned over to local law enforcement agencies and charges will be filed.

The district says the student will be prosecuted and school disciplinary actions will be taken by the school system.

No students or adults were injured and the incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.