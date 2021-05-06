Grady County to host 'Day of Prayer' services Thursday

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Grady County is encouraging the community to take part in Thursday's Day of Prayer.

There will be seven prayers at seven sites starting at 11:30 a.m.

The prayer sessions will take place at seven locations around town such as the Chamber of Commerce, First Baptist Church and Board of Education.

This year's theme is "Lord, Pour Our Your Love, Life and Liberty" and will include prayers for local businesses, churches, schools, family, government, the media, and the military.

The full list of prayer locations are below:



Prayer for Business (Chamber of Commerce) by Pastor Johnny Moore

Prayer for Church (First Baptist Church) by the Rev. Chris Allen

Prayer for Education (Board of Education) Pastor Bill Staten & Michael Best

Prayer for Family (Roddenberry Memorial Library) by Pastor Annette Higdon

Prayer for Government (County Courthouse) by the Rev. Becky Willis

Prayer for Media (The Cairo Messenger) by the Rev. Buddy Whatley

Prayer for Military (Veterans Park) by Bishop Kevin Hindsman

Scriptural Affirmation & Closing Prayer for America by the Rev. Dr. Ron McCaskill

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.