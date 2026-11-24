GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — The Grady County Board of Commissioners is set to hold its final public hearing on a proposed property tax increase, giving property owners a last look at a plan that could raise their bills.

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Grady County to hold final hearing on proposed property tax increase for 2027 budget

Commissioners have tentatively adopted a rate of 12.64 mills. That's 0.57 mills above the 12.07 rollback rate, which would result in a 4.72% property tax increase.

The county manager says the additional revenue would help cover the cost of maintaining county equipment, keeping emergency vehicles running, and handling unexpected repairs.

For property owners, that could mean a higher tax bill if the rate is approved. The county estimates a home with a fair market value of $300,000 would see an increase of about $67 in homestead property taxes.

As the county works to balance its 2027 budget, the county manager says most departments will also see a 10% reduction in costs.

The final public hearing for the proposed property tax increase is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 25.

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