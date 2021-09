TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Grady County Schools superintendent Dr. Kermit Gilliard resigned from his position at Tuesday night's Board of Education meeting.

In a statement to ABC 27, Gilliard said his resignation will take effect on October 29, 2021. He hopes to have plans to announce on Oct. 1, 2021.

It is unknown why Gilliard resigned.

The resignation was approved by the board.