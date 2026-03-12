Grady County School District: Bus routes limited due to road conditions following storms; absences excused

GRADY COUNTY, GA — The Grady County School District says following Thursday morning storms, school bus routes are limited due to road conditions. In a Facebook post, they said buses are only transporting students who were already on board when routes began and that no additional pickups will be made.

GCSD said that if a bus did not pick up your child, or if it's not safe to take them to school, their absence will be excused.

They said there's no school on Friday due to a teacher workday.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

