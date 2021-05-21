Grady County School board members consider re-purposing schools

GRADY COUNTY, GA — Grady County School Board members are working to find the best solution for re-purposing Northside Elementary School.

Closing and re-purposing the school would give way to a new Pre-K center. After two public hearings with much opposition, the board voted against immediate action. In a meeting Thursday, the district's superintendent proposed creating a committee of administrators, teachers, and community members to gain more public input on how best to move forward.

"I think it's very important to get as much community input into this whole process and be as transparent as possible. And if the data shows that its best that we re-purpose these schools in a central location for Northside to Pre-K, the decision needs to be data driven," said board member Gerald Goosby.

The committee will has until December 1st to make its recommendation.