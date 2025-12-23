Grady County deputies searching for suspects after pursuing stolen vehicle

Grady County deputies are searching for two people after chasing a stolen vehicle Monday night.

Law enforcement agencies responded to Highway 112 North near Sapp Creek Road.

Deputies say they used a PIT manuever to stop the vehicle which they say was stolen out of Florida.

They say one suspect is in custody.

K-9 units and the Georgia State Patrol are helping local law enforcement look for two other suspects in this case.

The sheriff's office has asked the public to avoid the area as the manhunt continues.

They're also urging neighbors to call 911 if they notice anything suspicious.

This is a developing story.

