Grady County deputies, GSP respond to two deadly crashes

CAIRO, GA — Two people have died after two separate weekend crashes in Grady County. That's according to the Grady County Sheriff's Office.

The GCSO says both crashes involved one vehicle.

The office says the first crash happened on Tuggle Road overnight. The second happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday on Highway 111 near Monrovia Nursery.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss. Our thoughts are with them during this incredibly difficult time," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies say the Georgia State Patrol is assisting with the investigations.

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