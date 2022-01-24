Graduate Assistants United pass out COVID-19 care packages

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As the omicron variant continues to spread rapidly throughout communities, the Graduate Assistants United Group at Florida State University is trying to control that spread.

The group passed out COVID-19 care packages at Square Mug Cafe. The packages included hand sanitizer and KN-95 masks and more for Grad Students in their union.

Organizers say that they know how expensive it can get to protect yourself from COVID-19, so they wanted to do something to help their members.

"One of the problems we're encountering with Grad students is we don't have the money to do everything over Instacart or order what we need via DoorDash. We don't have the extra funds to just drop on that if we have to isolate so we've been just amongst ourselves trying to take care of each other and that's a reason why we wanted to spend some of our members dues on these care packages," said Vincenza Berardo of Graduate Assistants United.

The group said they will continue to hand out their care packages on Florida States Campus throughout the week for their 500 members.