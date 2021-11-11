Grace Mission in need of clothing donations for winter months

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Tallahassee church is asking for your help to make sure people in need can get a winter coat this year.

Grace Mission gives away clothes, toiletries and food to the homeless and families in need.

In 2019, they were able to give away 10,000 pounds of clothes.

Pastor Rachel Hill said with the weather getting cooler, they're looking for coats, boots, long pants and blankets.

She said there has been a broader range of people who are in need of simple necessities like food and clothes.

"We're getting families, some of whom are living in their cars," Hill said. "Families with children or teenage children and they come and they get a meal and it's one place they can get a meal, so I think we all recognize that this pandemic has caused tremendous additional poverty throughout the community."

You can donate clothes Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Their next clothing giveaway will be in a week on Nov. 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. with a free lunch.

For more information, you can call the church: 850-224-3817.