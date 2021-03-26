Grace Community Primitive Baptist Church hosts fish fry, food distribution

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Grace Community Primitive Baptist Church has two ways to help feed those in need this Saturday.

They're inviting people to join them at 1200 W Tharpe Street starting at 8 a.m. Saturday to receive boxed food donations, made possible by Second Harvest of the Big Bend, as well as a hot fish dinner.

"People are going to be loading your car from either side One side will be for cooked food, one side will be food that's not prepared," said Grace Community Primitive Baptist Church pastor Leonard Jenkins.

Jenkins said Second Harvest recently increased the amount of food they receive since their last event was so well received.

They're planning for about 500 people Saturday, and say everyone in line will receive something, even if the church has to purchase additional items themselves.