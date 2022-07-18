Gov't Mule and Trombone Shorty with Big Freedia to perform at Amphitheater

LEON COUNTY, FLa. — Performances by Gov't Mule with Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs, and Trombone Shorty with Big Freedia are set to take place at the Capital City Amphitheater in October.

Gov't Mule along with Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs will perform on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Trombone Shorty will perform with Big Freedia on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Doors for both shows will open at 6 p.m. General admission is $30, $40 for P2 Reserved and $55 for P1 Reserved.

Pre-sale tickets for both performances will be available for purchase online at CapitalCityAmphitheater.com beginning Friday, July 22 at noon.

Gov't Mule is a rock band whose music has reportedly led them to being recognized as one of the most timeless and active bands among rock. The musical group is led by Grammy Award-winning vocalist, guitarist, songwriter and producer Warren Haynes.

Reportedly, the opener and native Floridian Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs are musically known for rock and roll music influenced by 1960s and 1970s vintage sounds with a touch of blues.

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, along with New Orleans-based hip-hip artist Big Freedia, are set to provide a show of New Orleans sounds.

For more information regarding the Capital City Amphitheater, other concerts and seating details, visit CapitalCityAmphitheater.com or call (850) 878-6900.