Governor DeSantis signs six bills to support military families

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed six bills that will offer support to veterans, military members and their families throughout Florida.
Those six bills are:
- House Bill (HB) 45 provides educational opportunities for disabled veterans by providing additional assistance to achieve a 100% award for tuition and fees.
- Senate Bill (SB) 430 reenacts the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children which ensures a smooth transition for children of active-duty military families by enabling seamless school placement, enrollment, records transfers, and verification of graduation requirements.
- SB 514 allows state agencies to substitute work experience, including military experience, for post-secondary education to allow veterans to use on the job experience to apply for civilian jobs.
- SB 896 will help veterans access jobs in education by allowing their military service to count toward the requirement for a temporary educator certificate under the mentorship of a certified teacher.
- SB 562 requires the Department of Business and Professional Regulation to expedite license applications of active-duty military spouses.
- SB 438 updates Florida’s definition of Uniformed Service to include the United States Space Force and updates military base names.
“Florida is the most military friendly state in the nation, and I am proud to continue that commitment to our military members and their families by signing these pieces of legislation,” DeSantis said. “Providing military families with the resources they need to receive a high-quality education and find good jobs is the best way that we as a state can show our appreciation for the sacrifices that they make.”
It was also announced that CareerSource Florida and state workforce agencies will dedicate $20 million in workforce training support to Florida's veterans.