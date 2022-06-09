Governor DeSantis signs six bills to support military families

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed six bills that will offer support to veterans, military members and their families throughout Florida.

Those six bills are:

House Bill (HB) 45 provides educational opportunities for disabled veterans by providing additional assistance to achieve a 100% award for tuition and fees.

Senate Bill (SB) 430 reenacts the Interstate Compact on Educational Opportunity for Military Children which ensures a smooth transition for children of active-duty military families by enabling seamless school placement, enrollment, records transfers, and verification of graduation requirements.

SB 514 allows state agencies to substitute work experience, including military experience, for post-secondary education to allow veterans to use on the job experience to apply for civilian jobs.

SB 896 will help veterans access jobs in education by allowing their military service to count toward the requirement for a temporary educator certificate under the mentorship of a certified teacher.

SB 562 requires the Department of Business and Professional Regulation to expedite license applications of active-duty military spouses.

SB 438 updates Florida’s definition of Uniformed Service to include the United States Space Force and updates military base names.

“Florida is the most military friendly state in the nation, and I am proud to continue that commitment to our military members and their families by signing these pieces of legislation,” DeSantis said. “Providing military families with the resources they need to receive a high-quality education and find good jobs is the best way that we as a state can show our appreciation for the sacrifices that they make.”

It was also announced that CareerSource Florida and state workforce agencies will dedicate $20 million in workforce training support to Florida's veterans.