Governor DeSantis requests approval for major disaster declaration after Hurricane Isaias

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Governor Ron DeSantis said Florida has requested approval for a major disaster declaration after Hurricane Isaias.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) has submitted a request to President Donald Trump for support for communities across Northwest Florida.

DeSantis said the public assistance request covers Bay, Calhoun, Escambia, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Liberty, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Wakulla, Walton, and Washington.

Watch DeSantis press conference from after Isaias made landfall in Florida:

DeSantis: Nearly 450,000 without power after Hurricane Isaias

Public Assistance makes federal funding available to state and local governments and certain nonprofit organizations to cover disaster response and recovery costs.

Officials said once approved, eligible residents in designated counties will be able to apply to FEMA for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

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