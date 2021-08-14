Governor DeSantis declares State of Emergency for Tropical Depression Fred

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A state of emergency has been declared for 23 counties in Florida by Governor Ron DeSantis that are in the potential path of Tropical Depression Fred.

Those counties are:



Bay

Calhoun

Citrus

Dixie

Escambia

Franklin

Gadsden

Gilchrist

Gulf

Holmes

Jackson

Jefferson

Lafayette

Leon

Levy

Liberty

Manatee

Okaloosa

Santa Rosa

Taylor

Wakulla

Walton

Washington

The State Emergency Operations Center will activate to a Level 2 Saturday morning, to enhance coordination between federal, state and local emergency management agencies, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

"By declaring a state of emergency, Governor DeSantis is ensuring that state and local governments have ample time, resources and flexibility to prepare. The Florida Division of Emergency Management continues to host daily calls with all 67 counties to identify potential resource gaps and to implement plans that will allow the state to respond quickly and efficiently."

ABC 27 declared a First Alert Weather Day Sunday through Monday and will continue to bring all the latest updates on Fred as they develop.

