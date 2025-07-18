Governor Brian Kemp suspends Mayor of Camilla following indictment

CAMILLA, GA — Governor Brian Kemp has issued an executive order suspending Kelvin Owens as Mayor of Camilla, effective immediately. This comes after Owens was indicted in late May on election fraud charges.

Owens faces one count of Interference with Elections and two counts of Conspiracy to Commit Election Fraud. An executive order was issued on June 17th, appointing members to the review commission to determine if the indictment relates to and affects the office of the Mayor of Camilla, including if it impacts the rights and interests of the public.

On July 15th, the review commission found that the indictment does impact the administration of the office of the Mayor of Camilla and that the rights and interests of the public were affected.

On Thursday, July 17th, Governor Kemp suspended Owens from office and without further action pending the final disposition of the case or until the end of his term.

READ FULL EXECUTIVE ORDER BELOW:

