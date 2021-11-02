Government healthcare enrollment window opens, can enroll until Jan. 15

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you're looking for low-cost government health insurance, now is the window to enroll.

According to the White House, Americans purchasing coverage through the Affordable Care Act have seen their premiums decrease to historic lows — a drop of $67 dollars a month on average.

Under the American Rescue Plan passed last year, a large portion of Americans will be able to pay less than $10 a month for insurance.

"This is an incredibly important window for people to come in and sign up for health insurance, as we have all learned over the last two years," said Christen Linke Young, Deputy Assistant to the President for Health and Veterans Affairs. "The security and peace of mind that come with affordable access to the health care system is just so so important to American families, and we are really proud to be able to provide that to folks across the country."

Open enrollment is now through Jan. 15 and you can find more information by clicking here.