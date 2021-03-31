Gov. Ron DeSantis to receive COVID-19 vaccine this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida's governor will soon join more than 5 million other people in the Sunshine State who are vaccinated against the deadly coronavirus.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Wednesday he's planning to get the COVID-19 vaccine this week.

"I became eligible on Monday. I haven't had it yet, but I am planning on doing it this week," DeSantis said during a news conference in Palm Harbor.

The governor, who's 42 years old, falls under the 40 and older category for Florida residents who are now eligible to receive the vaccine.

DeSantis said he's not sure if his vaccination will be held in a public setting or strictly private.

"If you guys want a gun show, maybe we could do it," DeSantis joked. "We will let you know when I get the jab, one way or another, and we're happy to do it."

The governor added that Florida is expecting to receive its largest shipment to date of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine next week.

"We're gonna get over 300,000 J&J that's gonna come Monday, Tuesday," DeSantis said. "It's a pretty significant increase."

According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, 5,761,310 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the Sunshine State, including more than 3.3 million people who are 65 and older.