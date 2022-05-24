Gov. Ron DeSantis announces nearly $9 million for Gadsden County

HAVANA, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced nearly $9 million in funding for Gadsden County communities for infrastructure and economic development projects across the county. This funding is provided by the Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and will help construct, rehabilitate, and expand critical infrastructure within Gadsden County to support community resiliency.

At the announcement, Governor DeSantis was joined by Freddie Figgers, a native of Gadsden County who brought high-speed internet to the area.

“My administration is dedicated to making investments that strengthen Florida’s communities,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “These awards will support critical infrastructure in Gadsden County while creating new opportunities for its residents. It was great to deliver this news in person and to be joined by Freddie Figgers, who has shown what is possible when you invest in the people of rural Florida.”

“Under Governor DeSantis’ leadership, this administration is committed to elevating opportunity for business, jobs, and families in Gadsden County and its economic resiliency,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. “These awards are a testament to the Governor’s commitment to seeding opportunity, especially in rural communities, and DEO is proud to be a part of this coordinated effort to help continue their economic success.”

“I want to say thank you to the Governor for coming out and making this investment and believing in Gadsden County,” said Figgers Communications Founder Freddie Figgers. “I personally know that the educational impact of what this investment will have on students here. The Governor has made such a significant investment in education for students throughout the state of Florida so Governor, thank you.”

The following community will receive an award through the Rebuild Florida CDBG-DR Hazard Mitigation Grant Match Program:

City of Quincy ($23,985) – to replace a failing bypass pump with a new, permanent bypass pump to prevent future backflow of wastewater.

The CDBG-CV program, also administered by DEO, primarily benefits low- and moderate-income residents. Activities include workforce housing, training, and sustainability, as well as broadband infrastructure and planning.

The following community will receive an award through the CDBG-CV Program:

Gadsden County ($1,777,469) – to rehabilitate, improve, and furnish an existing county-owned facility for public use.

These awards follow more than $7.1 million in additional community development and rural infrastructure funding awarded to Gadsden County in the month of April. The following communities received awards in April 2022: