Gov. Kemp urges educators not to teach Critical Race Theory's ‘dangerous ideology’

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Posted at 3:39 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 15:39:39-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is pushing back against the push to teach Critical Race Theory in Georgia’s public schools.

Critical Race Theory examines the ways in which race and racism influence American politics, culture and the law.

Gov. Kemp tweeted a copy of a letter he sent to members of the Georgia State Board of Education on Thursday saying this curriculum has no place in Georgia’s schools.

“Parents, educators and local communities here in the Peach State know how best to educate their students – not the federal government,” Kemp wrote.

The letter urges educators to not include Critical Race Theory as part of their classes.

Read the full letter below:

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

