Gov. Kemp urges educators not to teach Critical Race Theory's ‘dangerous ideology’

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is pushing back against the push to teach Critical Race Theory in Georgia’s public schools.

Critical Race Theory examines the ways in which race and racism influence American politics, culture and the law.

Gov. Kemp tweeted a copy of a letter he sent to members of the Georgia State Board of Education on Thursday saying this curriculum has no place in Georgia’s schools.

Today, I wrote a letter to the State Board of Education opposing critical race theory in our schools. This divisive, anti-American agenda has no place in Georgia classrooms. pic.twitter.com/iDFFUmge0n — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 20, 2021

“Parents, educators and local communities here in the Peach State know how best to educate their students – not the federal government,” Kemp wrote.

The letter urges educators to not include Critical Race Theory as part of their classes.

Read the full letter below: