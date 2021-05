ATLANTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Governor Brian Kemp signed a new paid parental leave bill into law Wednesday afternoon.

House Bill 146 provides three weeks of paid parental leave for state employees, including board of education employees.

Wednesday evening, Kemp tweeted, "This afternoon, I signed HB 146, which provides three weeks of paid parental leave for state employees. Special thanks to the Georgia House of Representatives for getting this passed!"