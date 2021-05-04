Gov. Kemp signs bill to increase teacher recruitment, retention

GEORGIA (WTXL) — Governor Kemp signed SB 88, the teacher pipeline legislation designed to recruit, retain, and equip educators in the Peach State on Tuesday.

"As the dad of a future educator, I understand how important it is to empower our teachers so they can invest in the next generation of Georgians, and that's why I'm proud to sign SB 88 into law," said Kemp.

A portion of the bill's purpose is to provide for a nontraditional teacher certification program for members and veterans of the United States armed forces

SB 88 states:

"The Georgia Teacher of the Year shall be invited to serve as an advisor ex officio to the State Board of Education; to provide for a nontraditional teacher certification program for members and veterans of the United States armed forces; to provide for the Professional Standards Commission to require that teacher education programs include mandatory coursework in differentiated instruction and reading fundamentals and to promote increased student enrollment in and completion of teacher education programs offered at historically black colleges and universities in this state; to provide for related matters; to repeal conflicting laws; and for other purposes."

"In an unprecedented school year, I join all Georgians in thanking educators and school staff for going above and beyond to provide a quality education, nutrition, and learning resources to their students," Kemp said. "This legislation enhances our ability to recruit and retain the best educators, encourages qualified veterans to teach, and promotes educating as a career in Georgia's historically black colleges and universities. By ensuring our leaders in the classroom have the tools, support, and training they need to succeed, Georgia will continue to provide a great education to students across our state."

The bill was sponsored by Senator Russ Goodman (R - Cogdell) and carried in the House by Representative Dominic LaRiccia (R - Douglas).

Gov. Kemp also signed SB 59, SB 66, SB 153, SB 159, and SB 213 into law.